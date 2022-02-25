The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.

In a release issued Friday, the city said that a total of 54,391 tickets were issued between October and December near schools in “community safety zones.”

Of the more than 54,000 tickets issued, 15,687 were given out in October, with the most common location to receive one being Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue in Don Valley North.

November saw 11,516 tickets issued by the devices. The most common location was Kipling Avenue south of Snaresbrook Drive in Rexdale.

In December, ASE devices issued 27,188 tickets. The device on Royal York Road north of Coney Road issued the most tickets that month at 2,724 — or nearly 10 per cent of all tickets issued in the last quarter of the year.

While drivers may be subject to fines if ticketed by an ASE device, they do not incur the driver any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

“These numbers continue to show that speed cameras are an important tool in our Vision Zero toolbox that increase enforcement against those choosing to break the law,” Toronto mayor John Tory said in the statement.

Tory said that the city can expect more speed cameras to be deployed, along with other measures such as “road and intersection redesigns, speed limit reductions, the installation of more head start pedestrian signals and increased traffic enforcement by Toronto Police.”

As of January, the city’s ASE devices have been installed at a fifth round of locations. Signs have been posted at all locations to warn drivers, the city says.

Since the city installed the ASE devices in July 2020, they say 392 Part III charges, meaning they need to be seen in a court, have been laid. The highest excess speed charge, according to the city, was laid in Etobicoke North when a driver was clocked driving 146 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone on Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive.