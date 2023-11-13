Toronto’s Chief Planner Gregg Lintern will be calling it a career next month, a spokesperson for the city confirms.

Lintern, who was appointed chief planner in 2018, will be retiring at the end of the year.

His last day is set for Dec. 29, the spokesperson confirmed.

The planning department veteran took over for his predecessor Jennifer Keesmaat when she left the role in September 2017. He was formally appointed to the position in March of 2018.

Lintern started his career in the former City of Etobicoke’s planning department in 1984 before joining Toronto’s planning department after amalgamation.

Prior to taking on the position as chief planner, he served as the director of community planning for the Toronto and East York districts.

Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford, a former city planner, called Lintern “one of the most transformative chief planners” in the city’s history.

“He has been a reassuring presence in city planning for 40 years, and has had his hand on some of the most important city-building initiatives over that time, including the revitalization of Regent Park, the creation of Dundas Square, and the complex Mirvish Village redevelopment,” Bradford said in a written statement released Monday.

“I have never encountered a more thoughtful and empathetic leader in the public service. Gregg was truly beloved by his staff because of how deeply he cared about his team and the city at large, and I know his leadership will be missed.”

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow congratulated Lintern on his retirement as the city’s chief planner.

“For 40 years, Gregg has served Torontonians by overseeing consequential changes to planning policies & leading projects that transformed our city. His vision and passion will be missed. Thank you Gregg,” she wrote.