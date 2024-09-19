Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.

The dry conditions are set to continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, with sunny conditions and highs in the mid 20s.

Rain could make a comeback on Monday, when there is a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21.

“If you are in parts of Ontario and Quebec and you feel like it’s been a really long time since it’s rained. You're right,” Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said Thursday, adding that the minimal rainfall could put it on track to be one of the driest months of record.

“We've had, in some areas, less than five millimeters of rain all month... So it's been very, very dry.”

McEwen explained that in Toronto this month, there have only been two days of “measurable” amounts of rainfall. The region typically sees 75 millimetres of rain during the month of September.

That’s a far cry from the wet weather the city saw over the months of June, July and August. The city had already smashed the previous summer rainfall record of 396.2 millimetres by mid-August at 475.7 millimetres.