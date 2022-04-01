As spring is upon us and warmer temperatures are on the way, Toronto will be conducting its first pothole repair blitz of the year this weekend.

The repair blitz will occur on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m, with approximately 45 crews (120 staff) repairing potholes throughout the city, officials said in a press release on Friday.

“We're launching this first 12-hour pothole blitz of 2022 to repair as many potholes as possible on roads across the city on Saturday. This is the first blitz of many because we know how frustrating potholes can be for everyone who uses our roads,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

City officials say Saturday has favourable weather conditions for a pothole repair blitz as temperatures are expected to be above zero with dry conditions.

The public is being asked to respect work zones and give crews space while they make repairs.

Throughout the winter, crews have performed proactive daily patrols to fix potholes and keep roads in good condition.

The city says potholes can normally be repaired within four days of crews being made aware through patrols and 311 service requests from residents.

So far this year, the city says crews have fixed more than 50,000 potholes.

The city has budgeted approximately $4.4 million in 2022 to fix potholes on roads and bikeways.

The public can report potholes to the city via the 311 Toronto mobile app, online or by calling 311.