Toronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.

"I know many Torontonians will be spending this treasured time with loved ones – especially as we emerge from the pandemic and make up for past holidays spent apart," John Tory said in his annual message, which was shared late Saturday afternoon on YouTube.

"But beyond our own families, it’s also a time to look out for our neighbours. While for so many this is a time marked by joy and festivities, we know that there are many who are struggling - friends, coworkers, loved ones."

Tory said he hopes Torontonians will “do what we do best in true Toronto spirit” by checking in on and supporting one another, and volunteering their time or making a donation to support those in need.

“Your contributions and goodwill help ensure everyone has a joyful holiday season," said Tory, who also urged people to support local businesses.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, Toronto!



Wishing all Torontonians a joyous and celebratory day surrounded by loved ones.#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/W68kJW1isY — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) December 24, 2022

The Mayor also said he considers Christmas the “season for gratitude” and a time for people to work together and celebrate our differences.

"Our brightest days are truly ahead of us in Toronto. That will definitely be true if we support each other and that includes avoiding the kind of division that we see in so many places in the world," he said.

"We are stronger working together and embracing each other, celebrating our differences and knowing they make us stronger – which they do."