Toronto’s Medical Officer of health has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa shared the news about her diagnosis in a tweet in which she said she’s “following public health guidelines and resting at home.”

“I feel relatively well and owe that to keeping up to date with me COVID-19 vaccines,” she wrote.

This morning, I tested positive for #COVID19. I'm following public health guidelines & resting at home. I feel relatively well & owe that to keeping up to date with my #COVID19 vaccines. If you haven't already, get your next eligible dose to protect you, your ❤️ones & community.

— Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) June 15, 2022

De Villa urged everyone to get their next eligible vaccine dose “to protect your, your (loved) ones and (the) community.”

Wishing Toronto's Medical Officer of Health @epdevilla a quick recovery from COVID-19.



Spoke with her by phone this morning and I'm thankful to hear she's feeling alright thanks to keeping up to date on her #COVID19 vaccines. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 15, 2022

According to the latest provincial data, the number of hospitalizations in Ontario due to COVID-19 is notably declining, however wastewater data, which looks at levels of the virus, is seeing a bit of an upswing.