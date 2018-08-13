

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It is the first official day on the job for Toronto’s new top bureaucrat.

Chris Murray begins his tenure at city hall today, replacing Deputy City Manager Giuliana Carbone who has held the top job on an interim basis since Peter Wallace’s resignation on April 3.

Murray previously held the role of City Manager with the City of Hamilton since 2009, where he was responsible for overseeing a workforce of about 7,800 people.

According to the news release issued by the city at the time of his hiring on June 27, Murray was responsible for a number of major projects in Hamilton, including the development of the city’s waterfront, Tim Hortons Field and the downtown McMaster Medical Campus.

Prior to assuming the top job in Hamilton’s civil service, Murray also served as the municipality’s director of housing.