After a few rocky months on the campaign trail, Toronto city council will officially have 25 councillors.

Voters filled out their ballots on Monday with polls closing at 8 p.m.

Longtime politicians and new faces squared off after Premier Doug Ford pushed a bill to shrink the size of city council down to 25 from 47.

The city pushed back against the Progressive Conservative government’s bill and ultimately took the province to court in August.

In September, a judge found that the bill violated voters and candidate’s freedom of expression rights but the victory was short lived. Ford and his government won a stay of appeal just one week later.

The new 25-ward system combines a number of boundaries and pitted some incumbents against each other.

Here’s a look at who has come out on top so far:

Ward 1 Etobicoke North: Michael Ford

Incumbent Michael Ford, first elected to council in a 2016 byelection, has won in Etobicoke North. He defeated another incumbent, Vincent Crisanti, who was a council ally.

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre: Stephen Holyday

Incumbent Stephen Holyday has defeated fellow incumbent John Campbell in Ward 2. Holyday is the son of Doug Holyday, a former councillor and the former mayor of what was then the municipality of Etobicoke.

Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Mark Grimes

Sitting councillor Mark Grimes has been reelected in Etobicoke Lakeshore area, now called Ward 3. He was first elected in 2003.

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park: Gord Perks

Gord Perks, an outspoken opponent of Premier Doug Ford’s plan to cut the size of city council, has won re-election in Ward 4.

Ward 5 York South-Weston: Frances Nunziata

Incumbent Frances Nunziata, the speaker of Toronto City Council, has been re-elected. She defeated another incumbent, Frank Di Giorgio, to win the race.

Ward 6 York Centre: James Pasternak

James Pasternak, who currently represents Ward 10, has won in Ward 6 York Centre, defeating incumbent Maria Augineri. Both had said they felt “sad” about having to run against a colleague.

Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek: Anthony Perruzza

Incumbent councillor Anthony Perruzza has defeated Giorgio Mammoliti, to win Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek. According to polls conducted to the campaign, this was not a surprise win. Perruzza had been favoured to win.

Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence: Mike Colle

Mike Colle, a former MPP and the father of Josh Colle, who had been the councilor for the previous Ward 15 since 2010, has won Ward 8. He defeated sitting councillor Christin Carmichael Greb.

Ward 9 Davenport: Ana Bailao

Ana Bailão has won in the newly-defined Ward 9, which consists of portions of Wards 17, 18 and 19. Bailão was elected as Ward 18 councillor in 2010. She is the chair of the city’s affordable housing committee.

Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York: Joe Cressy

Joe Cressy has won re-election in Ward 10 Spadina-Ford York. He was the only sitting councilor vying for the seat.

Ward 11 University-Rosedale: Mike Layton

Mike Layton, the only incumbent running in Ward 11, has won the seat. Layton is the son of former federal NDP leader and former Toronto city councillor Jack Layton.

Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul's: Josh Matlow

Incumbent Josh Matlow has defeated fellow councilor Joe Mihevc. Matlow had a slight edge going into election day, according to one poll. The race became one of the fiercest in the city after John Tory endorsed Mihevc.

Ward 13 Toronto Centre: Kristyn Wong-Tam

Kristyn Wong-Tam has been re-elected to council, defeating Lucy Troisi, who had been appointed to council in 2017. Wong-Tam was also facing competition from high-profile candidate George Smitherman, a former Ontario cabinet minister and failed mayoral candidate.

Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth: Paula Fletcher

In a bittersweet win, Paula Fletcher has taken Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth. She was facing off against her good friend and incumbent Mary Fragedakis. The two rarely differed in policy or vote.

Ward 15 Don Valley West: Jaye Robinson

Incumbent Jaye Robinson has been re-elected to council, defeating fellow councillor Jon Burnside. Robinson, who had a strong lead in the polls, was first elected in 2010 but spent many prior years working at city hall.

Ward 16 Don Valley East: Denzil Minnan-Wong

Incumbent Denzil Minnan-Wong has won Ward 16 Don Valley East. He was facing a strong challenge from David Caplan, a former provincial cabinet minister. The two were effectively tied in the polls, heading into election day.

Ward 17 Don Valley North: Shelley Carroll

Shelley Carroll has re-claimed a seat on council, which she gave up earlier this year to run provincially. Jonathan Tsao, who had been appointed to fill her seat, was not seeking re-election.

Ward 18 Willowdale John Filion

Incumbent John Filion, who had been set to retire before the provincial government cut city council to 25, has won his ward. Filion said he chose to run again to ensure “developers, land speculators and lobbyists” didn’t take control of a smaller city hall. He was facing several political newcomers in the race.

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest Gary Crawford

Coun. Gary Crawford has been re-elected. He came out on top, following a close race against incumbent councillor Michelle Holland-Berardinetti.

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre: Michael Thompson

Coun. Michael Thompson, who has already been on council for four terms, will be returning. He was the only incumbent seeking re-election in Ward 21.

Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt: Jim Karygiannis

Incumbent Jim Karygiannis has defeated long-time councillor Norm Kelly, following a tight and bitter race. The two were pitted against each other after city council was cut to 25 wards.

Ward 23 Scarborough North: Cynthia Lai

A political newcomer, Cynthia Lai, has won Ward 23 Scarborough North. The ward was one of only two that didn’t have an incumbent running.

Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood: Paul Ainslie

Incumbent Paul Ainslie has won re-election. He was first elected to council in 2006, and was one of only a few incumbents who didn’t have to face off against a sitting councillor.

Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park: Jennifer McKelvie

Environmental scientist Jennifer McKelvie has won in Ward 25, defeating incumbent Neethan Shan. Polls leading up to election day showed she held a strong lead.