Toronto's Penny Oleksiak makes history as Canada swims to bronze in medley relay
Canada's Penny Oleksiak reacts following the women's 100m freestyle final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:23PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:23PM EDT
TOKYO - Canada's women capped Olympic swimming with a bronze medal in the medley relay Sunday and produced a historic seventh career medal for Penny Oleksiak.
Kyle Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sydney Pickrem of Clearwater, Fla., Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont. and Toronto's Oleksiak touched in 3:52.60, a Canadian record.
Australia finished first with an Olympic-record 3:51.60 and the U.S. claimed silver.
Oleksiak swam the anchor freestyle leg into the history books as the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history. The 21-year-old surpassed speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater-cyclist Clara Hughes at six medals apiece.
Masse led Canada off in backstroke followed by Pickrem's breaststroke leg and Mac Neil in butterfly.
Mac Neil, 21, also captured 100-metre butterfly gold. She and Oleksiak took silver in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay on the first day of finals.