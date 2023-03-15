Toronto will need an additional $234 million to build former Mayor John Tory’s flagship SmartTrack transit project, according to a new report set to be presented to the executive committee next week.

The five-station rail route, which uses existing GO lines, was anticipated to cost just over $1.4 billion.

However, according to a report from the deputy city manager of infrastructure and development services, “unanticipated factors” have resulted in an increase in costs.

“Metrolinx has advised the city that it has experienced cost pressures across its programs stemming from market economic challenges and market saturation for large and complex capital projects, amongst other factors,” the report reads.

The report cites inflation, uncertainty in supply chains, and an increase in projects in the rail sector as some of the reasons why the provincial transit agency requires further funding.

“The rationale provided by Metrolinx is consistent with current conditions experienced by the city through the planning and execution of its major capital projects,” the report said.

Officials are hoping they won’t need to offset the costs themselves. Instead, they are hoping the Doug Ford government can pay for any costs above what was originally anticipated “since the program will also benefit the province through increased ridership on the GO system.”

“As the province will own and maintain the SmartTrack Stations, there is a strong rationale for the province to contribute towards the increase in program’s costs,” the report says.

SmartTrack was originally going to consist of 22 stations, with a pricetag of roughly $8 billion. It was set to run from Markham to Union Station, through to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Years later, the plan now consists of five stations: Finch-Kennedy, East Harbour, King-Liberty, St. Clair-Old Weston and Bloor-Lansdowne.

The deputy city manager noted a decision on SmartTrack is required “urgently” in order to award procurement for the Bloor-Lansdowne station, with a contract set for early April. However, city staff want to tell Metrolinx it will not go forward with the delivery of that station unless the provincial government provides the additional funding.

It’s not clear what would happen if the Ford government denies their request.

City staff say they expect all five SmartTrack stations to be operational by March 2029.