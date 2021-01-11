Toronto’s medical officer of health is asking the Ontario government to ensure workers have access to 10 paid sick days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, made the request in a report to the Toronto Board of Health released on Monday, saying workers need to feel safe and not burdened by financial pressures when taking time off work in order to curb the spread of the disease.

“It has become increasingly evident that paid sick leave provisions are essential to protect the health of individual workers, their workplaces, and the broader community,” de Villa said in the report.

The board of health report states that only 42 per cent of working Canadians currently have access to paid sick leave, and among low-wage and front-line workers that number is about 10 per cent.

Premier Doug Ford’s government cancelled paid sick days in 2018 and made it so that most employees in Ontario have the right to take up to three days of unpaid job-protected sick leave each calendar year.

His government extended the policy amid the pandemic so that workers could take an unspecified number of days to isolate without pay until July 3.

The report issued by de Villa found that workers without paid sick leave, particularity low-wage essential workers, experience financial pressures to work even when ill.

“Not only do they face an immediate loss of much needed income if they do not work, but the tenuousness of their employment status also sometimes means that taking time off work when ill could jeopardize their "standing" with their employer or future earnings,” de Villa said.

Ontario and Toronto health officials have said that workplaces are major areas of concern for the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this month, the City of Toronto began publicly identifying the location of some COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces to deal with the issue.

Councillor Joe Cressy, who is also the chair of the Toronto Board of Health, said that 60 per cent of Toronto’s recorded workplace outbreaks have been in front-line settings.

“Our essential workers are at increased risk of infection … Our front-line heroes are bearing the brunt of this pandemic,” Cressy said on Monday. “Workers – especially the essential and frontline workers we rely on every day – need to be able to stay home and self-isolate when they are ill, but many simply can't afford to. We know that we can't beat COVID until we stop workplace transmission and we won't stop workplace transmission until we have paid sick leave for all workers."

The board of health said that due to the “health risk” posed by workplace transmission, it has been calling on the province since May 2020 to ensure workers have access to paid sick leave.

The board said the federal government’s recovery sickness benefit, which provides people with $500 per week, for up to two weeks, is an important step but not “adequate on its own.”

“The benefit pays less than a full-time minimum wage job, has processing delays of up to four weeks, and does not provide job security for workers seeking to use it,” the board said in a statement.

The board and de Villa are asking the province to provide support for employers so that all workers in Ontario have access to no less than 10 paid sick days annually in the vent of “declare infectious disease emergency” such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it is asking the province to require employers in Ontario to provide no less than five paid sick days annually to workers after three month of employment.