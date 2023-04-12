It’s not summer yet, but Toronto felt more like June than April on Wednesday as the temperature soared to a record high.

At 2 p.m., Toronto saw the mercury climb to 26 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 25.8 ° C set in 2001.

The average high for April 9 is 10.6 ° C. The heat prompted the Toronto Blue Jays to open the retractable roof of the Rogers Centre for Wednesday's game -- the earliest opening in its history.

Summer-like temperatures are expected to continue for the next two days, with Toronto likely to set new records.

On April 13, 1977, Toronto saw a high of 27.1° C. The 46-year-old record could be broken on Thursday as the temperature is expected to climb to 28 ° C.

CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said it will feel like 30 to 31 on Thursday with the humidity.

"It was early November that we talked about the humidity last time. Ever since, we've been talking about a wind chill, but today and tomorrow and Friday and for that matter, maybe even into Saturday, it will feel a little bit higher than the actual temperature -- a very summer-like weather pattern in place," Potter said.

Toronto will also likely break the temperature record on Friday with a high of 26° C.

The last time the mercury soared above 20° C on April 14 was in 1938, when 23.9° C was recorded.

For the weekend, sunny and mild conditions will remain. It will be a high of 20° C on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers late Sunday afternoon as a cold front is expected to move in, which will also bring cooler temperatures.

It will be cloudy on Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9° C. On Tuesday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10° C.