Toronto has already had the "wettest July on record," according to climatologist Dave Phillips

Heading into the week, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had recorded 186 millimetres of rain in the city since the beginning of July – more than half of which fell in a downpour last Tuesday.

“All we needed was eight millimetres,” Phillips, a senior ECCC climatologist, told CP24, adding that the last July rainfall record was set in 2008, with 193 millimetres. “Well, we got that."

The brief storm on Wednesday afternoon added at least 19 millimetres to that total and breaking the previous record, Phillip explained.

"We probably got a few more drops at 4:30, so we won’t know the final figure [yet], but it’s in the bag,” he said. “We’ve already set the record.”

The downpour caused flooding in some low-lying areas and briefly closed portions of the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard. The city advised residents not to drive through flooded areas or ponding.

Meanwhile, trains were not stopping at St. Patrick and Osgoode stations due to flooding. Regular subway service resumed at the two stations shortly before 5 p.m.

There could be more rainfall in store for Toronto, yet. According to ECCC's 7-day forecast, there's a chance of showers on both Monday and Tuesday next week.