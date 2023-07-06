

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The company that owns the Toronto Star is joining other Canadian media companies in pausing all advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Torstar Corp. says in a press release that the immediate pause is in response to Meta's plan to block access to content from Canadian news outlets on its platforms.

It's the latest such move by a media company in Canada as tech giants respond in protest to the Canadian government's Online News Act, which seeks to make them pay news outlets for sharing their content.

Google has also said it will remove news from Canadian outlets on its website.

Media companies Quebecor Inc. and Cogeco Inc. have both said they will suspend advertising on Meta's platforms.

The federal government, as well as the province of Quebec and the City of Montreal, say they plan to do the same.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.