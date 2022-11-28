A Toronto subway station was evacuated Monday morning after police said they were made aware of a bomb threat.

Police say they received a report of a bomb threat made against Pioneer Village subway station, near Steeles Avenue West, just after 9 a.m.

The station has been evacuated and there is currently no service on Line 1 between Vaughan and Lawrence West.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., police reported they had cleared the train and track level.

The station remains closed and shuttle buses are currently running between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Lawrence West.

This is a developing story. More to come…