A Toronto teen has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a First Nation in northern Ontario.

Police were called to a residence in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island for a reported shooting just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say that officers located three people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Two of those victims are dead while the third remains in hospital with unspecified injuries, OPP say.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the aftermath of the shooting but was lifted the following morning.

OPP say that three people have since been taken into custody.

Jahsiah Simpson, 19, of Toronto, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple drug trafficking offences.

The other two suspects, identified as 54-year-old Terrence Recollet and 33-year-old Sherri Pitawanakwat, are each charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder as well multiple drug trafficking offenses.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no longer concerns for public safety,” police said in a press release.