

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was reportedly shot to death in the city’s east end early this morning.

Officers were called to the area of 470 Beach Road at around 4 a.m. after receiving reports that a male had been shot.

Police say initially a group of the victim’s friends tried to take him to the hospital in their own vehicle but while they were on the way, they came upon the Hamilton Fire Department and the victim was transferred to an ambulance.

He was then taken to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment but died at around 6 a.m. He has since been identified as Natshon Defreitas of Toronto.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

Police say they are currently interviewing witnesses and are asking to the public to come forward with information.

No information has been released on possible suspects.

This morning’s fatal shooting marks Hamilton’s sixth homicide of 2018.