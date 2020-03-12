

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The City of Toronto says that it will create a task force and activate its emergency operations centre amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The news comes one day after the World Health Organization characterized the virus as a pandemic, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to temporarily ban all travel from 26 European countries to the U.S.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said that Fire Chief Matthew Pegg will lead the city’s “operational planning and response to this global pandemic” as part of his role as the head of Toronto’s Office of Emergency Management.

The emergency operations centre will be at a “level one activation” for the time being, the city says, and will primarily be responsible for “monitoring the current situation, locally and globally, and coordinating internal efforts at the city.”

"We are making sure all city departments and services and all city agencies are working together to respond to this pandemic and to protect the health of Toronto residents,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “I will be working non-stop to make sure our municipal government continues working with the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada to provide a coordinated response that protects residents and businesses and that we are united in addressing any economic implications."

The city says that its COVID-19 task force will be comprised of “key managers from all city divisions and agencies,” who will work out of the emergency operations centre.

They say that the task force will be responsible for planning for various potential situations, including the “increased staff absenteeism” due to illness and the impact it could have on the city’s ability to deliver core services, “global supply chain challenges for personal protective equipment” and “economic impacts the pandemic may have on residents and businesses.”

“My team is carefully monitoring this evolving situation and we continue to expand our public health operations to plan for local spread, which we expect will eventually occur,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in the press release. “We all have a role to play in managing this situation and delaying community spread as long as possible. This is why I continue to remind Toronto residents to practice vigilant hand washing and other preventive measures as these are important ways for you to do your part in delaying the onset of community spread of COVID-19."

Tory and other city officials will hold a press conference to discuss the response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

There have been a total of 42 confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario so far with the majority of those in the GTA.