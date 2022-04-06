Five of Toronto's temporary COVID-19 shelters will be decommissioned by the end of the year, while the leases on the remaining 23 facilities will be further extended.

City council approved the plan on Wednesday, saying that a 24-month work plan for the sites will prevent significant disruption to the vital services provided at the shelters.

"Although many pandemic measure in the broader community are lifting, public health guidelines in high-risk congregate settings – like emergency shelters – have not changed and physical distancing remains in effect," officials said in a news release.

"A more cautious approach in emergency shelter settings is needed to ensure continued vigilance against any future resurgence of COVID-19.

The 27 facilities funded by the city account for about 40 per cent of Toronto's shelter spaces. More than 15,000 people have used one of these locations in the past two years, officials said.

The leases at most of these sites will be extended until at least Dec. 31, 2023, with an option to further extend the use of a smaller number of these facilities to 2024.

The city has already chosen two sites to decommission-- the Better Living Centre at 195 Princes' Blvd. and the Days Inn at 1684 Queen Street East. This will remove 231 beds from the shelter system.

Three more shelters would be decommissioned later in 2022 and then an unspecified number of sites would be shut down in 2023.

"The city has also launched an engagement process with temporary site operators, service providers, and people staying at temporary sites to inform the development of the transition and relocation plan," officials said.

"This engagement process will be completed by June 2022 and the results will be shared publicly."

City staff say they will create more than 3,300 new affordable housing opportunities as part of the 24-month plan.