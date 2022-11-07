The City of Toronto will be releasing details Monday morning about how it will “ensure warm and welcoming places are available for those experiencing homelessness during the upcoming winter months.”

The media briefing on Toronto’s 2022/23 Winter Services Plan is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at Toronto City Hall.

Set to be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, it will include a presentation of the plan details.

Among other things, last year’s plan included adding new shelter capacity throughout the winter season, moving people from shelters and encampments into new supportive housing units, activating warming centres, and putting in place additional street outreach during extreme cold weather alerts.

On Tuesday morning, a delegation of homeless advocates plans to gathering at city hall to call on the city to stop cuts to drop-in programming and other essential services and open more non-congregate shelter beds now.

In a news release, the Shelter and Housing Justice Network (SHJN) said it intends to hold a public delegation to Mayor John Tory’s office starting at 10 a.m. to demand more be done to prevent people experiencing homelessness from dying in the city this winter.

At that time, they also plan to present a letter to both Tory and Toronto Board of Health outlining a list of nine demands, which among other things include stopping the planned closure of shelter hotels, adding an additional 2,700 non-congregate spaces to the shelter system, immediately stopping the eviction of encampment residents, building more rent geared-to-income social housing in Toronto, and instituting stronger COVID-19 and other infection prevention control measures.

We have emailed a media release this morning. Allies will be gathering at City Hall tmr to hold a public delegation to Mayor Tory's office to prevent winter deaths. We have a letter that we will submit to both Mayor Tory & to the Board of Health outlining a list of demands. [1/] https://t.co/HmDamxKjrq pic.twitter.com/nfOaVpMiNe — Shelter and Housing Justice Network (@SHJNetwork) November 7, 2022

“Dropping temperatures, rising COVID cases and an extreme shortage of shelter beds are creating a dangerous situation for people who are homeless. The shelter crisis has reached dire proportions and will grow even worse as the City unleashes major cuts to shelters and other critical services,” the group said.

They went on to reiterate the many challenges unhoused people face in this city to access emergency shelter.

“Every day, an average of 170 people are turned away due to bed shortages and are forced to sleep outside in the rain and cold. Countless others have lost hope and no longer try to access a bed. Recent funding cuts and shelter hotel closures will put more pressure on an already overloaded system,” SHJN wrote.

“According to city data, 221 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 at a median age of 45. Unless immediate action is taken, homeless deaths will continue to rise this winter.”

