The City of Toronto will be celebrating the start of a new year by hosting two fireworks displays on the waterfront.

On New Year’s Eve, the city will present two synchronized 15-minute shows starting at 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 The high-altitude displays will be viewable from anywhere that has views of Toronto’s inner harbour, the city said in a Dec. 13 news release.

Those unable to attend the event in person can tune in to an accompanying livestream set to a soundtrack of Canadian and international music artists on the city’s CultureTO YouTube channel.

“The fireworks represent hope for the coming year and are part of the Stronger TOgether program, which honours the resiliency of Torontonians during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the city said, noting additional details about the federal government-funded initiative will be announced in early 2023.

“New Year’s Eve is a wonderful time to reflect on the many ways Toronto residents came together this past year, and to look ahead to the bright future of our city,” Don Valley North Coun. Shelley Carroll, who serves as the chair of the city’s economic and community development committee, said in a release.

“I hope you enjoy the fireworks, whether from a scenic viewpoint or by watching the livestream, and celebrate the incoming year with friends and family.”

Drivers should expect road closures due to the fireworks displays. More details can be found online.

Those looking to take part should note that the city’s New Year’s Eve event will not be based at Nathan Phillips Square this year.