Toronto will see another weekend of above-seasonal temperatures but cooler conditions are on tap starting next week.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a daytime high of 24 C on Friday but it will feel closer to 28 with the humidity.

On Saturday, there will be a 30 per cent of showers in the morning and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon but the temperature will still reach 21 C and feel like 26 with the humidity.

Fall officially arrives on Sunday morning but it won’t necessarily feel like it with sunny skies and a daytime high of 25 C.

The warmth continues on Monday with a daytime high of 24 C in the forecast.

But temperatures appear set to crater after that, with more seasonal daytime highs in the high teens for the rest of the week.

“We are looking at really comfortable conditions this weekend but we are staring to push out the warmth out of the Prairies, so we are coming to end of this stretch. But it has been an impressive one,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Friday morning. “Enjoy the weekend because cooler air and a more unsettled weather pattern is moving in.”

The average daytime high for this time of year is 20 C. but Toronto has seen temperatures surpass that level for more than a week now, often feeling closer to 30 with the humidity.