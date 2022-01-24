Another five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Toronto Monday as the city continues the process of cleaning up from last week’s storm.

According to a winter weather advisory, the snow is expected to begin in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

“Southwesterly winds over Lake Ontario "are" expected to enhance the snowfall rates, especially for areas closer to the lake shore,” Environment Canada said in their advisory.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

According to the weather agency, flurries will begin around noon and continue until about midnight. The temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of -5 C, feeling like -7 with the wind chill.

The temperature is then forecast to drop to about -13 C with wind chill overnight.

In a winter storm update, city officials said that crews are “ready to begin salting and plowing operations in anticipation of today’s forecasted snowfall while simultaneously continuing snow removal operations” from last week’s blizzard.

About 55 centimetres of snow fell on the city on Jan. 17, shuttering schools and causing major transit and driving delays.

A week later and the city is still digging out from the snowstorm. Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a “major snow storm condition” following the brunt of the blizzard, which prohibits cars from parking on roads designated as snow routes.

On Friday, the city said it would be ramping up its efforts to clear the roads, focusing on hauling away snow from local roads now that many of Toronto’s major arterial roadways have been plowed.

As of Sunday, crews have removed just over 17,300 tonnes of snow from Toronto roads.

The city said last week their snow clearing efforts would take several more days; however it is unclear how it will be impacted by further snowfall.