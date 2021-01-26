Even with sightings down 20 per cent over last year, Canada’s largest pest control company says that Toronto has topped the list of top bed bug cities in the country two years running.

In a news release, Orkin Canada says that while Toronto holds the top spot, five other areas in Ontario also made the top 10.

Sudbury ranked second, Oshawa third, Scarborough seventh, Whitby placed eighth and Ottawa came in 10th.

Vancouver, Winnipeg, St. John’s and Edmonton also made the list.

The findings are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by Orkin from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

And while it may be unsettling to see your city’s name on the list, the company says that bed bug sightings are actually down year over year, which they credit to the public health measures in place to fight COVID-19.

“Travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and a general shift to working remotely have resulted in less opportunities for these hitchhikers to move around, for the first time since Orkin Canada released its annual survey five years ago,” the news release reads.

However, the company says that when the economy reopens, bed bugs will also be back in business.

“Due to their ability to double in population about every 16 days, it should not be difficult for bed bugs to regain their grip on the Canadian market.”

In the meantime, Canadians concerned about a possible infection are encouraged to carefully examine bags and clothing, inspect all second-hand or returning office furniture, and dry potentially infested bed linens or clothing on the highest heat setting.