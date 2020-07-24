

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto ahead of scorching weekend temperatures that could feel like 40 with the humidity at times.

The weather agency says that the temperature will hit 31 C on Saturday but it well feel like closer to 36 with the humidity.

On Sunday it will be even hotter with a daytime high of 33 C expected. The humidity will, however, make it feel like 40 at times.

Overnight temperatures will also remain high with lows of 21 C and 23 C overnight on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada warns. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Environment Canada says that the extreme heat will persist into next week but will start to dissipate on Tuesday with the arrival of a “somewhat cooler and less humid” air mass.

In the interim, they say that the hot and humid air could bring deteriorating air quality and result in the air quality health index “approaching the high risk category.”