

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It is going to be a hot and humid Father’s Day weekend in Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city ahead of scorching daytime temperatures that it says will reach 29 C to 33 C both today and tomorrow, depending on where in the city you are.

The weather agency says that the humidity will also make it feel as hot as 39 at times. Meanwhile, overnight temperatures will remain high and aren’t expected to go below 20 C tonight.

It is the second heat warning issued so far this year.

“Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category,” Environment Canada warns. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

The city is opening up 15 emergency cooling centres due to the heat but swimming pools and splash pads will remain closed, so long as the city remains in the first stage of the province’s reopening plan.

In a news release issued on Friday, the city said that the cooling centres "will offer a publically accessible, air-conditioned place for residents to rest indoors and receive a cool drink."

“Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," the release notes.

More ActiveTO closures

A number of major arteries will also be closed to vehicles again this weekend in order to give pedestrians and cyclists a little more space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures are as follows: