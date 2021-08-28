Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto.

The weather agency says that the system is currently located near Gormley but is moving southeast towards the city.

They say that it is capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/hr, nickel-sized hail and heavy rainfall.

In some areas, up to 50 millimetres of rain is possible.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning from Environment Canada states. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Environment Canada says that the storm has already impacted some areas north of the city, including Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Mount Zion, Brooklin and Unionville.