

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto ahead of a “significant winter storm” on Saturday that could bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.

The weather agency says that the low pressure system will be felt across southern Ontario but they note that there “is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted.”

They say that right now rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible with the arrival of the system.

“Significant ice accretion or build up is possible,” the special weather statement warns. “Travel is expected to be impacted.”