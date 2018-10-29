

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Torontonians gathered at Mel Lastman Square on Monday night in a show of solidarity for the victims and families impacted by a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue.

The vigil, organized by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, drew in thousands of people of all faiths beginning at 7 p.m.

The Toronto event marks the latest in a series of commemorations that have sprung up across Canada since Saturday morning, when an armed gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and killed 11 congregants.

Six other people were injured in the attack, including four responding police officers.

“Ultimately the target was all Jews, period, and everybody in this community knows it, and in communities across Canada and throughout the world,” Steve Shulman of the UJA said.

“The way that the Jewish community reacts to anti-Semitism is to come together because coming together means strength, and coming together as well with people from other faith groups and other backgrounds in this great multicultural city and country adds to that strength.”

A number of people made speeches on Monday night, including a relative of Joyce Fienberg, one of the 11 Jewish-Americans killed.

Judy Winberg stood in front of the crowd and said “grant us peace your most precious gift, oh eternal peace and give us the will to proclaim its message to all the people of this earth. Bless our country, that it may ever be a strong hold of peace and its advocate among nations. May contentment reign with its borders; health and happiness within its homes. Strengthen the bonds of friendship among the inhabitants of all lands and may the love of your name hallow every home and every heart. Praise are you lord, our God who blesses our people, Israel with peace.”

Fienberg was raised in the Toronto area and is a University of Toronto alumna

She was married at Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street in 1965, but later settled in Pittsburgh with her husband, Stephen, after he took a job there.

Fienberg worked as a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center up until her retirement in 2008.

Friends have described the 74-year-old as sweet, caring and kind.

She leaves behind two adult sons and six grandchildren.