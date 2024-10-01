After a mostly sunny and dry September, Toronto’s weather forecast for the first week of October is calling for clouds and showers.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday will bring with it a 30 per cent chance of showers mixed with clouds well into the evening. The high is expected to reach an above seasonal 23 C, but will feel like 28 with humidity.

The chance of showers will continue overnight into Wednesday morning, before the sun returns later in the day with a high of 20 C.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with clear skies and a high of 22 C. The clouds are expected to make a comeback on Friday and into the weekend, when temperatures will feel more seasonal below 20 C.

The cloudy conditions and possibility of showers follow an especially dry September in the city, when only a few days of measurable of rain were recorded.

That was in stark contrast to the weather seen over the summer months, when the city smashed the previous rainfall record.