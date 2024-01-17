The stubbornly cold air hanging over Toronto this week will ease up on Thursday before another deep freeze ahead of the weekend.

People in the city woke up to temperatures that felt closer to -30 C Wednesday morning. While that technically marks the peak of this week’s cold plunge, colder temperatures are expected later this week after a reprieve on Thursday.

“There’s another shot of deep cold coming Friday and Friday night that may come close to equalling the severity of this morning and today,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “Then we climb out of the deep freeze over the weekend and see much milder winds move in next week.”

Temperatures in the city will reach a high of -10 C today but will feel like -18 C with the wind chill. That’s a far cry from the seasonal high of -2.3 C.

Thursday will see mainly cloudy skies with isolated flurries, light winds and a high of -4 C. Friday will be mostly overcast with a few flurries and a high will of -9 C.

CITY SAYS WARMING CENTRES AT CAPACITY

Amid the bitter cold, the city said Wednesday that its warming centres are full.

“The warming centres, which became operational last week, are currently operating at full capacity,” a spokesperson told CP24.

The spaces, which open when temperatures in the city reach -5 C, opened earlier this week and offer respite for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The city said that despite opening additional shelter space this year, “more may be needed to address the increasing demand for shelter and housing.”

Speaking at an unrelated news conference Wednesday, Mayor Olivia Chow addressed the cold and lack of available space for the unhoused.

"It is freezing cold outside. We are doing everything we can to have people able to shelter in warmth," she said. "That is why another warming centre is opening - Cecil Community Centre - we are continuously looking for more warming centres to open." It should be noted that the warming centre at Cecil Community Centre is also at capacity, according to the city.

In an update, the city said it is currently supporting over 12,000 individuals in its shelter system, which it said is a record-breaking figure for Toronto.

All five of the city’s warming locations will continue to operate for as long as the cold snap continues.

#CityOfTO Warming Centres remain open. Spaces are available by walk in:



��75 Elizabeth St.

��North York Warming Centre – 12 Holmes Ave.

��885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.

�� 136 Spadina Rd.

��58 Cecil St. (Cecil Community Centre)



For more information: https://t.co/UbnTsoVHct pic.twitter.com/tnjQyfHFyK — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 17, 2024

PEARSON AIRPORT RUNNING ‘SMOOTHLY’ DESPITE COLD

Despite the frigid temps, Toronto Pearson International Airport says operations are running as normal.

“Passengers are flowing smoothly through the terminals as we expect 437 total scheduled departures and 450 total scheduled arrivals today,” the airport said in a tweet.

However, there are some cancellations of flights headed to Germany, due to what the airport called a weather pattern in Europe. Half of all flights headed to Frankfurt have been cancelled due to the snow and ice there, the airport said.

“As always, check your flight status online before coming to the airport.”