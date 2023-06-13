Police say a 27-year-old Toronto woman allegedly led seniors in Alberta and Manitoba to believe they had won the lottery.

Investigators from Peel Regional Police’s (PRP) Fraud Bureau looked into an “advanced fee lottery scam” that spanned six months, starting last August.

According to police, elderly victims were led to believe they won a lottery prize, and in order to cash in on their winnings, they had to pay a fee.

The victims were allegedly told to send money via bank transfers, and to send cash and gift cards in the mail to residential addresses in Mississauga.

Investigators say on Monday, June 12, a woman allegedly received over $50,000 from multiple victims, but police did not disclose how many victims there were.

PRP’s Fraud Bureau arrested Abigail Aseani Lindsay and charged her with defraud the public over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Lindsay is scheduled to appear in court on July 31 to answer to the charges.

Police advise visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to learn more about lottery scams and other trending scams affecting Canadians.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 3335, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.