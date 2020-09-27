

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





A Toronto woman said she was potentially exposed to COVID-19 after she was summoned to appear for jury selection last week.

The woman, who wished only to be identified as Grace, told CTV News Toronto that she attended the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), one of several off-site locations being used by the Ministry of the Attorney General for jury selection, on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

Grace has small children and said she was nervous about attending, noting that she has generally kept away from restaurants, patios and other public spaces during the pandemic.

When she arrived at the MTCC, Grace said the set up was “pretty good” and explained how panels of prospective jurors were divided into separate rooms. She said there were about 40 people in each room with chairs that were all spaced out.

However, on Saturday Grace said she received a call from the jury office informing her that there was a “low risk exposure” to COVID-19 at the MTCC.

“They are asking me to assess for symptoms but that the risk is very low so I don’t need to isolate,” she said.

Grace said she attempted to make contact with the jury office for more information but was unsuccessful.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed that an individual who had worked at several Toronto court locations, including the MTCC on Sept. 21, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual, who was asymptomatic, was wearing a mask and was not part of the jury panel, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

“The individual has been in self-isolation since September 22, and has been advised by Public Health to continue to self-isolate, which is a normal public health preventative procedure. They will not return to work until cleared to do so by a medical professional.”

The ministry said the individual also visited the Superior Court of Justice between Sept, 14 and Sept. 22, the College Park Courthouse on Sept. 15 and the University Avenue Courthouse on Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 and on Sept. 22.

The ministry said they consulted with Toronto Public Health who advised that based on their assessment they determined the case to be low risk.

Grace explained that she was eventually excused from jury duty as her children are set to begin virtual learning on Tuesday. While she said that she feels confident that she was not exposed to the disease, Grace said she plans on getting tested to be safe.

Jury selection and jury trials in Ontario only recently returned following a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a document issued earlier this month, the ministry said government staff visited the Toronto convention centre and conducted a risk assessment to identify any further controls that could help curb the spread of the virus during jury selection.

It called for, among other things, a staggered arrival for prospective jurors, mandatory face masks for the public and staff, and a deferral for any members of the public unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.

"Precautionary measures at the courthouses, apart from the enhanced cleaning, include active COVID-19 screening, plexiglass/other barriers, physical distancing, hand hygiene, face coverings, and PPE where required. These measures are also in place at the convention centre," the ministry added.

With files from the Canadian Press.