

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is hoping that Toronto can beat Oakland both on the court and in the donation box.

Just hours ahead of the start of Game 1 of the NBA finals at Scotiabank Arena, Tory has announced a “charity challenge” for both Raptors and Warriors fans to participate in.

Raptors fans can donate to the SickKids Foundation at the following link while Warriors fans can donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

The glory will go to whichever charity raises the most money from basketball fans, according to Tory.

“Our @SickKids patients are ready to cheer on the @Raptors, are you?” he said in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday morning. “Help our city win on and off the court by supporting the @SickKids Foundation.”

In addition to the charity challenge, Tory said that he also made a small bet with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on the result of the NBA Finals.

Should the Golden State Warriors win their third straight title, Tory says that he will send a case of Henderson beer, a peameal bacon sandwich, some Tim Hortons coffee and some Toronto-centric apparel from the Spacing store to Schaff.

But should the Raptors emerge victorious, Schaff says that she will send Tory some coffee from local roaster Red Bay Coffee, some beer from local brewery Old Kan Beer & Co. as well as some barbecue sauce from Oakland restaurant Everett and Jones BBQ.

“Looking forward to a great @Warriors + @Raptors #NBAFinals that grabs international attention for bringing together two dynamic teams from two world-class, inclusive cities,” Schaaf wrote on Twitter.