As the clearing of a homeless encampment in Toronto’s Moss Park looms, Mayor John Tory says he wants to work with protesters who have taken issue with the city’s approach to dismantling the camps.

“I would like to hope that we could work with these people…and I welcome their right to protest and the fact they choose to do so, but I would hope we can work with them,” Tory said at a news conference Monday.

Tory’s comments come ahead of a planned demonstration at City Hall this afternoon where attendees will protest what they describe as the “violent evictions” of people experiencing homelessness from the city’s public parks.

“There’s no time left to plead with politicians to do the right thing,” the Encampment Support Network Toronto, one of several groups participating Monday’s rally, said in a tweet. “We must stand united in defence of our communities.”

The city’s latest effort to rehouse those living in encampments took place on Wednesday at Lamport Stadium, near Dufferin and King streets, and saw only two of the 11 occupants of the park accepting a referral to a shelter or hotel program. The city said that five people already had a space in the shelter system, three people left of their own accord and one person declined an offer of permanent housing.

Meanwhile, after hours of peaceful protest, clashes between protesters and police in the area were observed leading to 26 arrests with many condemning what’s been labelled as an extreme use of force by police to remove demonstrators.

A day earlier, nine people were arrested as the city worked to clear an encampment at Alexandra Park, an effort that saw only 11 of 26 people living in the space accept admission into either a shelter or hotel program.

In June, Tory defended the clearing of an encampment at Trinity-Bellwoods Park by saying that the response was “reasonable, firm, but compassionate,” despite clashes between demonstrators and police, some who were on horseback, some clad in full riot gear, and after pepper spray was reportedly used against those demonstrating.

Critics of the city’s approach to the clearing these encampments, which include advocates and councillors alike, say that occupants don't feel safe in the city's shelter system.

In a letter penned by councillors Shelley Carroll, Mike Layton, Josh Matlow, Gordon Perks and Kristyn Wong-Tam released Friday, the mayor was asked to adopt a nonviolent approach to clearing out encampments across the city.

“There is absolutely no need for batons, pepper spray or even guns, not when the work should be done by the City’s Streets to Home staff and other outreach workers,” the letter read.

However, and despite his welcoming message, Tory said the clearing of the city’s encampments would be easier if protesters didn’t show up.

“I know this for sure, and people don’t like it when I say it, but I’m just being straightforward about it, where we have the opportunities to go and clear encampments and hundreds of protesters don’t show up, and don’t say when they come to city staff that they’re seeking a confrontation with the police, and don’t try to resist the efforts of hard-working, compassionate city staff to voluntarily rehouse people, then we have a lot higher success rate with people actually getting rehoused, which is the real objective, than we do when they show up and decided to cause a ruckus.” Tory said.

With files from CP24’s Kerrisa Wilson and Chris Herhalt.