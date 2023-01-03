Mayor John Tory is proposing a $48.3-million budget increase for the Toronto Police Service.

“One of our principal responsibilities is to keep our community safe and to keep Torontonians safe. This will show itself in a proposed 4.3 per cent increase in the police budget,” Tory said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the investment.

The city says the proposed funding brings the service’s 2023 budget to just over $1.1 billion. In 2021, the police budget was roughly $1.076 billion.

If approved, the investment would see 200 more officers join the force.

At least 162 of those officers would be deployed to what the city described as "priority response units," 25 of which would be based downtown. Another 22 officers would work in major case management, and 16 officers would be assigned neighbourhood community policing.

Tory made the announcement while adding that he is no longer on the Toronto Police Services Board -- which will meet to consider the proposal on Jan. 9 -- saying that he hasn’t been on the board for a “couple of months now.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.