

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is pushing for an additional $6 million investment in community programing aimed at reducing youth violence as part of the 2020 budget.

The largest share of the money – about $2.1 million – will go towards creating 10 to 15 youth violence prevention grants, wherein community organizations will be able to qualify for up to $200,000 in annual funding to operate programming for youth in at-risk-areas over a three-year period.

The funding will also allow the city to open eight new youth hubs in Toronto Public Library branches ($1.84M) and six new youth spaces in parks, forestry and recreation facilities ($1.2M). Those youth spaces will be on top of the six already funded in the 2020 budget.

The remainder of the money will go towards implementing a 2017 plan to increase community safety and spur economic development in Regent Park ($635,000), expanding community crisis response grants ($100,000) and funding a hospital-based violence intervention pilot program ($100,000).

“What we are trying to do is stop gun violence in these neighbourhpoods and help young people to get involved in what will be results-driven projects that we know are already making a difference,” Tory told reporters following the announcement at Falstaff Community Centre. “If you can get one young person in here whose life you turn around and keep them away from gangs, violence and drugs than that is a victory for us.”

