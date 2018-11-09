

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is stepping up his advocacy for a city-wide ban on handguns as a deadline to submit feedback to the federal government on the idea looms.

Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair is looking into a possible ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada on behalf of the Liberal government.

As part of those efforts a website was set up last month to solicit feedback from residents but the deadline for submissions through that site is tomorrow.

In a statement issued on Friday morning Tory encouraged residents to participate in the process, noting that he continues to believe that a handgun ban would reduce gun violence in cities.

"We know the vast majority of Toronto residents support a handgun ban. It is more important than ever for their voices to be heard as the federal government considers taking this important step that will save lives," he said. "We have seen an increase in gun violence across Canada, including right here in Toronto. We must do everything possible to limit access to guns – that includes cracking down on gun trafficking across the border from the U.S. and banning handguns here at home."

Tory began advocating for a handgun ban following a rash of deadly shootings in the city this past summer and in August sent an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting that he enact legislation banning the sale of handguns in Toronto.

His statement on Friday comes less than 24 hours after police Superintendent Ron Taverner held a press conference to lament a number of recent shootings in the northwestern corner of the city, noting that he was “pissed off” with the level of violence.

Taverner reiterated those remarks on Friday morning, telling CP24 that there is a “disturbing trend where there are innocent people who have no contact with police being shot.”