

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





In the wake of two fatal shootings in the city on Wednesday morning, John Tory reiterated his plans to match the province’s funding to combat gun violence while speaking at a campaign event.

Standing behind a podium at a youth centre in North York, the mayoral candidate said if re-elected in the fall he will match the Ontario government’s $25 million towards fighting gun violence in Toronto over the next four years.

“We all know this year has been a very challenging year when it comes to gun violence. In fact, even in the past 24 hours there have been challenges that have confronted us,” Tory said. “As mayor, the sense of heartbreak that I feel every time, up to and including the past 24 hours, an incident like this happens is very real.”

“These incidents often happen in spikes but that doesn’t make anybody feel any better, it doesn’t make any difference because the bottom line is that we have to keep Toronto safe. The safety and security of our residents is one of the things that separates us from other large, urban centres and I am determined to keep it that way.”

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Weston Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Earlier in the day, at around 2:30 a.m., a man was shot in the area of Danforth and Langford avenues. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Tory said the key to addressing gun violence in Toronto is looking at it from a “balanced approach.”

“I believe that does start with more and better community programming that stops kids from getting involved with gangs and guns in the first place,” he said. “I believe it does require more investment in police resources, including more police officers in neighbourhoods and other supports for the police, including supports for technology to help crack down on violent crime. The third leg on this stool is stricter control on guns and tougher justice for gun traffickers and these are changes to laws, including the bail laws that we have talked about in recent times.”

“When it comes to the city funds that I propose to invest: one third of it will go to fund neighbourhood officers and two thirds would go in the form of additional recreation spaces, employment supports and programs that help kids and families to have productive outcomes for themselves and stay away from some of the negative influences that we see in those communities.”

The provincial government has committed $25 million over five years to help address the issue of gun violence in the city of Toronto. They have asked the municipal and federal government to match this funding as well.

While working at “maximum speed” with the other levels of government, Tory said he is waiting to receive confirmation and details regarding the Ontario government’s funding.

Tory also added city council has made an urgent plea to the federal government to ban the sale and possession of handguns in the city while considering tougher sentencing and bail requirements for gun offenders.

Back in July, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and Tory made an announcement that 200 additional front-line officers will be deployed during the nighttime and early-morning hours this summer.

On Wednesday, Tory also said 200 new police officers will be hired or be enrolled in the training program by the end of this year.

“That is something that is needed and welcomed and we intend to repeat that in 2019,” Tory said.

There have been 65 homicides so far this year compared to 66 in 2017.

A municipal election in Toronto is set to take place on Oct. 22.