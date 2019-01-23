

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that he is “deeply” disappointed with a decision by Pride Toronto’s membership to ban uniformed officers from participating in its parade for the third year in a row and is not “prepared to accept their decision” as final.

The board of directors for Pride Toronto had recommended that uniformed officers be allowed to march in this year’s parade but in a narrow 163-161 vote on Tuesday night, the membership rejected the recommendation and opted to extend the ban for a third consecutive year.

The vote was held behind closed doors and was not open to the media.

“I hope that the pride board and the pride membership will continue to examine this issue in the very short term and I mean weeks; not months or years,” Tory told reporters at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday morning. “I think we have to keep working at this. I am not prepared to accept this decision as being a decision that we should just accept. We have to keep working and keep demonstrating good faith on all sides.”

Pride Toronto initially banned uniformed officers from participating in the 2017 parade amid strained relations between the LGBTQ community and police.

Discussions were underway to allow them back into the parade in time for this past summer’s parade but the arrest of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur and questions concerning police handling of missing persons cases in the city’s gay village prompted the membership of Pride Toronto to extend the ban.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Tory said that he believes there have been “significant signs of good faith” shown by police, suggesting they are ready and willing to address what he called “legitimate outstanding” issues affecting the relationship.

Tory said that he had hoped that discussions he had helped broker between Pride Toronto and the Toronto Police Service would have led to a more “inclusive event” this year, one that includes the participation of uniformed officers.

“Division is the enemy to be wary of here for everybody so I will be continuing to exert whatever effort I can to see if we achieve a different outcome,” he said. “Pride is still some time away. So we will keep working at that. Good faith on all sides is going to get this resolved.”

While uniformed officers are banned from participating in the parade, police are encouraged to participate in the parade in civilian clothes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Toronto Police Spokesperson Meaghan Gray said that police also remain “committed to maintaining a dialogue with Pride Toronto” and continuing to “deliver policing services that are inclusive and responsive to the needs of the community regardless of the outcome of one particular vote or event.”

The head of a union representing officers also took to Twitter to weigh in on the vote.

In a message posted on Wednesday morning, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said that while the decision is a “disappointment” for members it won’t stop them from continuing to build a positive relationship with the LGBTQ community.

“Our members will continue to build positive inroads in the LGBTQ2S community despite last night’s vote,” he said.