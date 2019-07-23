

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will be temporarily out of commission over the next couple of weeks following surgery on his Achilles tendon.

The surgery is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Humber River Hospital.

Tory revealed that he required surgery on his Achilles last month during the NBA playoffs, when Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant ruptured the same tendon in Game 5 of the series.

At the time, Tory told reporters that he had sustained the injury six months earlier and that while doctors were “trying every other means of solving the problem,” they ultimately decided that the surgery would be needed.

"It was just necessary that I should have my Achilles tendon reconstructed, which is a more complicated operation than just fixing a severed Achilles tendon," Tory told reporters on Tuesday. "I’m in the hands of good doctors and they will look after me I’m sure."

The mayor said it is the first time he has undergone surgery.

"I’m a human being and I’ve never had surgery before so I will admit to being a bit apprehensive about it all," he said.

Tory said he will likely be sidelined for about 10 days while he recovers.

"The hardest for me will probably be once I get beyond the mild apprehension of the surgery will be actually being in an enforced period of physical inactivity for a couple of weeks because I have to keep the weight off of my leg that they are fixing," he said.

"My staff are the ones you should probably feel sorry for because they are getting an even larger volume of phone calls and emails."

In his absence, Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong will be serving as acting mayor.

When he returns, the mayor said he will likely require crutches for a few months and will have to avoid climbing stairs.