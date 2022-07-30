

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Colourful, feathered costumes and booming Soca music filled Toronto's Exhibition Place and Lake Shore Boulevard today as festivalgoers celebrated the return of the Caribbean Carnival's grand parade.

The Caribbean parade, meant to celebrate freedom and emancipation from slavery, is back for its 55th anniversary after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

The festival is also a large tourist attraction for Toronto, with many attendees travelling to the city from across North America to celebrate the festival's return.

Felicia Williams, who travelled to Toronto from Alabama to attend her first Carnival says “it means the world” to be able to celebrate different cultures and races at the festival after the hiatus.

Alexander Harold, who is Nigerian, says he travelled to the city from Buffalo, N.Y. because he grew up hearing about the strong Caribbean culture in Toronto.

Crowds stretched for kilometres along the parade route, with celebrants setting up lawn chairs and enjoying food from vendors, waiting to catch a glimpse of the glittering costumes and parade floats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2022.