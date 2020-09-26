

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The town of Wasaga Beach has been closed to visitors after Ontario Provincial Police said large crowds at an unsanctioned car rally broke COVID-19 gathering rules.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said officers are checking ID’s and turning people away who are not residents of the town.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked Wasaga Beach this weekend for a rally featuring vintage and modified cars.

OPP brought additional officers from York and Peel regions to control the crowds. The town also installed bumps in various parking lots to deter drivers.

Folz said it was impossible to enforce COVID-19 rules this weekend due to the number of spectators.

Police were also out Saturday night with non-lethal guns to contain the gatherings, Folz said.

Many tickets were also issued for stunt driving and other traffic violations.

The province implemented stricter social gathering limits earlier this month following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

- with files from CTV News Barrie