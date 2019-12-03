

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service has launched an investigation into a video that appears to shown an officer sleeping in his cruiser while double parked in a handicap space.

The 17-second video was posted to Reddit on Tuesday afternoon and has already been commented on more than 300 times.

It shows a marked Toronto police cruiser double parked in a handicap spot. At one point, the person taking the video walks up alongside the driver’s side door and a police officer can be seen in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed.

It is not clear when or where the video was taken, however in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“The Toronto Police Service is aware of the video,” the statement reads. “We take these matters very seriously and as such, have started an investigation.”

“It’s ridiculous”

While the officer depicted in the video has faced widespread criticism on social media, the president of the union representing front-line officers says that he is reserving judgement for now.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack pointed out that the video only captured a few seconds of what actually transpired. He said that the TPS will “tell the true story” of what actually happened.

“Surely we must have better things to deal with in the city. I don’t know what people are doing. Are they trying to catch a cop or are they trying to post this to get some notoriety or to build a profile? It’s ridiculous in my view.”