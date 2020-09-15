

CTVNews.ca





Ontario students slowly returned to the classroom in September amid concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in the community.

Thus far, there have been a total of 29 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 64 in licensed child-care facilities.

CP24 will be updating this daily breakdown with the latest information as it becomes available.

September 15: Fourteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Four of those cases were in students and four were in staff member, health officials said. Six were not identified. The province has previously said they will not say if a parent or family member of a student enrolled in a school has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

As it stands, there are 29 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario schools and 64 in child-care facilities.

GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

École Ronald-Marion in Pickering

St. Joseph Secondary School in Mississauga

Mapleridge Public School in Pickering

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville

Oodenawi Public School in Oakville

Briar Public School in Mississauga

John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga

Louise Arbour Secondary School in Brampton

North Field Office in Brampton

Ross Drive Public School in Brampton

Ruth Thompson Middle School in Mississauga

Bloordale Middle School in Toronto

Charles G Fraser Junior Public School in Toronto

Don Mills Middle School in Toronto

Earl Haig Secondary School in Toronto

Little Rouge Public School in Markham

Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 8

Peel: 1

These cases come as Ontario confirms 251 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.

September 14: Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. One of those cases was in a child and another was in a staff member, health officials said. As it stands, there are 15 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario schools and 58 in child-care facilities.

GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

École Ronald-Marion in Pickering

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville

Oodeenawi Public School in Oakville

North Field Office in Brampton

Ross Drive Public School in Brampton

Briarwood Public School in Mississauga

John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga

Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 7

Peel: 1

York: 1

These cases come as Ontario confirms more than 300 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.

September 11: Officials launched a new website dedicated to tracking cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and child-care centres. On this day, they said there were a total of 13 school-related cases of COVID-19. Four of those cases were in students while nine were in staff. Here are the school breakdowns:

Ottawa: 6

Pickering: 1

Oakville: 2

Brampton: 2

Mississauga: 1

Waterloo: 1

There has also been 56 positive novel coronavirus cases in licensed Ontario child-care facilities. Thirty cases were in children while 26 were in staff. Eighteen child-care centres and 64 home child-care agencies have been closed.