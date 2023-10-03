If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.

Ontario Provincial Police said a commercial motor vehicle rolled over on the 400-series highway just south of Hwy. 9, near Aurora, Ont.

Officers said traffic is currently being re-routed to Hwy. 9 as clean-up continues.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers can expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

Celery isn't the only produce to take stalk on Ontario's highways. This past July, thousands of apples spilled onto Hwy. 401 in west Toronto after a tractor struck a meridian in a westbound express lane just past Keele Street.