Traffic on the northbound DVP and the eastbound Gardiner Expressway is snarled following a nine-vehicle crash.

The collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the Don Valley Parkway, just north of Gerrard Street East.

Toronto police are reporting no injuries.

The two left lanes of the northbound DVP beyond Dundas Street East are currently closed due the crash. The eastbound Eastern Avenue on-ramp to the northbound Don Valley Parkway is also off limits at this time.

Toronto fire and paramedics are now at the scene.

“Remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles; it's the law,” police tweeted.