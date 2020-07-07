A 51-year-old man is facing drug and firearm-related charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga last month, Peel Regional Police say.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway at around 4:20 a.m. on June 25.

The driver was investigated and later arrested, police say.

Investigators say officers subsequently seized two firearms, two airsoft imitation firearms, Fentanyl, and various types of ammunition.

The driver, identified by police as 51-year-old Rafael Lopes, of Collingwood, has been charged with possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, prohibited device, or ammunition, and possession of an opioid.

Two other search warrants were executed in connection with the case, including at a home in Toronto and another in Collingwood.

Police say 18 pistols and 11 long guns were seized from the Collingwood home and one pistol and four long guns were found at the Toronto residence.

Some of the guns seized included a Kriss Vector semi-automatic handgun, a FN SCAR semi-automatic rifle and a H&K G36 carbine.

Officers also located a suspicious package at the Collingwood address, prompting police to evacuate several surrounding homes and call in the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit. It was later determined that the package posed no threat to public safety.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.