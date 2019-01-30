

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The RCMP say a transit police officer has been shot and they were searching for what they believe to be an armed suspect near a Skytrain station in Surrey, B.C.

In a statement, RCMP says they received 911 calls and an alert from Metro Vancouver Transit Police that one of their officers had been shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP established a containment zone, including the airspace, and was asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

TransLink said in a tweet the train station was closed due to the police incident and bus service was being offered as a replacement.

Sgt. Clint Hampton of Metro Vancouver Transit Police says a male officer was injured and he does not believe any members of the public were hurt.