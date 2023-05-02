Most transit agencies across Ontario—with the exception of the TTC—will now accept both debit and credit cards for fare payments.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning in Brampton, Ont. calling it a milestone for PRESTO.

“With millions of active users across the (Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area), the launch of debit payment on PRESTO devices is another way our government is making transit more convenient and accessible for Ontarians,” Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a statement.

Riders will now be able to tap their debit card on a PRESTO device to pay for a fare on most transit systems. This includes GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit.

The system will also recognize debit cards downloaded onto a smartphone or smartwatch.

The Ontario government said it hopes to introduce both credit and debit payment options on the TTC this summer. A spokesperson for the TTC confirmed that new readers, which will allow for open payments, have been installed on all vehicles.

The rollout comes months after the government announced it would be expanding their credit card program to Durham, York, Burlington and Hamilton transit systems.

According to officials, about a million card taps have been recorded by PRESTO since the launch of credit card payments in August 2022.